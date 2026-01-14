By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

OPPOSITION OWN ENEMY



Editorial



Chawama and Kasama are holding Parliamentary and Mayoral by-elections.





The by-elections have exposed both the ruling Party and Opposition’s greed and the dangerous trend emerging to push parochial and narrow interests by both sides, over national interests.





With a few months away from the general elections, many have contended that there was no need to hold these elections.





The Chawama case presents a very sad scenario where the holder of the seat, Tasila Lungu-Mwansa was targeted and illegally removed as legitimate Member of Parliament using thin reasons to so.

Although Kasama appear unavoidable as the cause of the vacancy was by death of Her Worship, Theresa Kolala.





The Opposition has shown naked and negative opportunism as they have acted with unparalleled, shameless and self-serving interests purposes of private or partisan gains.





The Opposition have featured numeorus candidates a scenario that will likely cause an upset victory to benefit the Ruling Party.





The Opposition have ignored the fervent plea by Zambians to unite and present a unified candidate in these elections.





This is also seen in the crumble of hopeful political alliances earlier formed that provided so much hope such as United Kwacha Alliance, united Front and Tonse Grand Alliance.





Let us look at the details of the candidates.



Chawama;

Mulenga Davison – Citizens First (CF)

Musukuma Ntazana -Leadership

Movement (LM)

Mutete Mohammad – New Congress Party

(NCP)

Muunda Morgan – United Party for

National Development (UPND)

Nundwe Bright – Forum for Democracy

and Development (FDD)

Phiri James – National Democratic

Congress (NDC)

Mageza Alfred (Ndeweni) – Exodus Party

for Peace and Prosperity (EPPP)

Mwenya George – Independent

Siatwaambo Elijah 1 Independent.



Kasama;



Aaron Zimba – Citizens First (CF) party

Bywell Simposya – United Party for

National Development (UPND)

Joseph Mubanga – Socialist Party (SP)

Mary Busika (also spelled Bukise) – New

Focus Party (NFP)

Mukuka Kapambwe – United Prosperous

and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ)

Peter Yuda Chikweti – Forum for

Democracy and Development (FDD)

under the Tonse Alliance.

If this will be the scenario in the 2026 general election, it present an early Christmas Bonus to the UPND.



Let the Opposition unite,