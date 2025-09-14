OPPOSITION PARTIES NEED QUICK RESPONSE TO HH SONA SPEECH



President Hakainde Hichilema delivered what should be this year’s last major comprehensive review of the State of the Nation in the National Assembly yesterday. His speech was a broad review of economic, social and political developments in Zambia since he took office in 2021. This is, of course, strictly from his, and his government’s, perspective.





The picture he painted was optimistic, in the midst of economic challenges, especially. He skipped quickly over embarrassing ones such as the daily devastation caused by current load shedding of up to 22 hours in some cases, never mentioning his favourite comparison with Dubai, which has reliable electricity despite receiving less rains than Zambia.





Positive statistics were strewn or sprinkled all across the speech to bolster the picture of emerging Zambia, ostensibly poised to build on the foundation of the “achievememts” of the last four years.





In doing this, President Hichilema was simply doing his job, making a major speech that captures what will probably be his 2026 elections pitch. From now on, his total control of the country’s government owned media outlets, and the cooperation of private media collaborators will work to make this the predominant narrative which Zambians should imbibe.





But the narrative given by President Hichilema in this SONA is not gospel truth. Its overriding objective was to put some wind in the sails of the United Party for National Development (UPND) campaign machine, in the face of the increased groaning of majority Zambians who have slowly buckled under the overwhelming burden of harsh economic conditions. Many of them must be asking themselves: if the picture is as rosy as has been painted by the President, why has our economic suffering surpassed 2021 levels?





There are answers to that question. The ruling party and government can only provide one set of these answers. To complete the picture, or make for a fuller understanding of the state of the nation, citizens need to listen to other perspectives, especially those from opposition political parties.





People expect opposition political parties to react to the substance of President Hichilema’s speech, challenge the accuracy of his statistics and also question whether their extrapolation accurately portrays the economic, social and political realities of Zambia under the hand of Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government.





This is a very serious responsibility for the opposition, and it cannot be discharged effectively through sound bites, walk in interviews or online memes.

People need to benefit from serious consideration of this SONA by opposition party leaders. This is the time for serious dissection of what has been put on the table, possibly with some alternative ideas of how to take Zambia forward.





Zambians are craving an alternative review of the last four years. The opposition will have themselves to blame if this opportunity, too, goes begging.



