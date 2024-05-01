OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES SUFFER MAJOR SETBACK IN SENANGA AS THEIR MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND

30/4/24

The UPND Provincial Vice Chairman in Western Province Mr Austin Muneku, with officials from the Provincial Party Structure and Presidential Campaign Team have continued their tour of all 16 districts in the province.

Today, the team held a meeting in Senanga to outline the achievements of the party since assuming office 2 and 7 months ago.

The Provincial Vice Chairman appealed to party members especially those in structures to continue explaining successes scored by President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Administration.

His message to the party structures is very crystal clear, ” promote, protect and defend President Hichilema who is being attacked and insulted by the opposition in the media, despite the obvious successes and infrastructure development around the country, particularly in Western Province.

Opposition political parties in Senanga suffered a major setback as key figures in PF, DP and SP defected to the ruling UPND.

Among those who defected to UPND are SP Constituency Chairman Steve Mubita.

SP Constituency Chairlady Nalukui Lufwendo.

SP Ward Chairman Mufaya Mufaya

DP Constituency Chairman

DP District Chairlady

PF Lyangati Chairlady In’gutu Nasilele

PF Lyangati Ward Chairman Gibby Mukela

PF Imatongo Ward Youth Chairlady Majorly Mukuka

PF Imatongo Ward Youth Chairman Mika Muyenga

PF Imatanda Ward Youth Chairman.

PF Mwanambuyu Ward Secretary Mulako Namonda.

Former PF Youth Mobilization Chairman Chinyama Kabita.

A total number of 1,800 opposition political party members defected to the ruling party, and were received by the Provincial Vice Chairman Mr Austin Muneku.

Speaking on behalf of other defectors, former PF Mobilisation Youth Chairman Chinyama Kabita said many people in Senanga see the development and many other good things President Hichilema and his New Dawn Administration are implementing in our province and Zambia in general.

SP Constituency Chairman Steve Mubita said he and his group have left SP for UPND because there are no constructive checks and balances being provided by the opposition except attacking, criticizing and insulting those in authority even on issues of obvious benefit to the general citizenry.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.