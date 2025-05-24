OPPOSITION POLITICAL YOUTH LEADERS CALL FOR UNITY



…as Tonse National Youth Chairman Celestine Mambula Mukandila meets CF and SP counterparts





Lusaka… Saturday May 24, 2025 — In a development that underscores growing efforts toward political harmony among opposition youth leaders in Zambia, the Socialist Party’s Chairperson for Legal, Mr. Simon Mulenga Mwila, has revealed that a significant meeting took place earlier today between Citizens First (CF) National Youth Chairperson Maxwell Chongu and Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman Celestine Mambula Mukandila.





Mr. Mwila described the meeting as “meaningful,” attributing its success to the initiative taken by Chairman Mukandila.





He emphasized that reconciliation in politics should not be viewed as a sign of weakness, but rather as a demonstration of wisdom.



Mr. Mwila said the gathering served as a reminder that, despite political differences, dialogue and unity must always prevail.





Addressing young people across the nation, Mr. Mwila urged them to choose love over hate and to focus on building rather than destroying. He stressed that the country’s future relies on the choices made by its youth today.



