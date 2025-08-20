OPPOSITION SEES DELAYED ECL BURIAL AS CHANCE FOR NATIONAL RECONCILIATION.





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The opposition Democratic Union has interpreted the delayed burial of former President Edgar Lungu as a divine opportunity for reconciliation between the government and the late leader’s family.





Party leader, Ackim Antony Njobvu, speaking at the Chipata North Seventh Day Adventist Church, emphasized that unity and forgiveness among political leaders are essential before the former head of state can be laid to rest.





His remarks come amid a legal standoff between the Zambian government and the Lungu family over burial rights.





The late president’s widow, Esther Lungu, revealed that her husband wished to be buried in South Africa and explicitly requested that President Hakainde Hichilema not attend his funeral.





A South African court halted the burial mid-service, postponing the decision to August 4.





Mr. Njobvu urged leaders to use this moment to heal political divisions and called for a leadership change, asserting that the Democratic Union is ready to offer alternative governance.