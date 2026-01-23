🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Opposition Shifts Tone, Questions President’s Prolonged Stay Away From Lusaka





Opposition criticism of President Hakainde Hichilema has shifted from health speculation to questions about governance and presence, with independent Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu openly challenging the President’s continued stay away from Lusaka.





In a strongly worded Facebook statement, Mpundu dismissed earlier claims that the Head of State was unwell, acknowledging that those rumours had been disproved. He instead argued that the issue had now become one of accountability and constitutional practice.





“The President is perfectly fine. We have all seen that. Those who said otherwise have been proved wrong,” Mpundu said. “But you cannot keep a President at a farm for one month. That is where the problem is.”





Mpundu questioned why the President had not formally announced leave if he was away from routine public duties, noting that previous presidents had publicly declared leave and allowed the Vice President to act in line with the Constitution.





“How can a President be away on leave for one month and not announce it,” he asked. “If he is on leave, why not let the Vice President take over as prescribed by law.”





The Nkana lawmaker also linked the concern to earlier controversies around President Hichilema’s decision to reside at his private Community House rather than State House, arguing that the latest situation had amplified perceptions of informality in governance.





“We accepted that he chose to stay at Community House instead of State House. But now he must start working from his farm,” Mpundu said.



“This is no longer funny.”





The remarks reflect a broader change in opposition messaging. Where earlier narratives focused on alleged illness, critics are now questioning whether the President can effectively govern while remaining away from Lusaka for extended periods, even as State House maintains that the Head of State can discharge his duties from anywhere within Zambia.





No official statement has been issued detailing the President’s daily work programme or clarifying whether he is on formal leave.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya