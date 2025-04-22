OPPOSITION SLAMS CYBER SECURITY LAW AS “THREAT TO DEMOCRACY”



Lusaka… Tuesday April 22, 2025 — The recently enacted Cyber Security law has sparked fierce criticism from opposition leaders, who have described it as a direct attack on free speech and democratic freedoms in Zambia.



Speaking on behalf of the Socialist Party (SP) youths in Lusaka, provincial Youth Secretary Bartholomew Phiri voiced strong concerns over the legislation, contending that it was designed to silence dissent and tighten government control over online platforms.



According to Phiri, the law gives the state sweeping powers to monitor and regulate digital communications, an act he believes undermines the fundamental rights of Zambian citizens.



Mr. Phiri also highlighted a striking case of political irony, noting that President Hakainde Hichilema, who had previously condemned similar laws during his 2021 election campaign, is now using the same legal framework against his critics.



He argued that the President’s change of stance raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to upholding democratic principles.



The Socialist Party youth leader stressed that the opposition would not be intimidated by what he sees as an attempt to muzzle alternative voices.



He pledged that his party would continue to hold those in power accountable and remain dedicated to defending the rights and freedoms of all Zambians.



Mr. Phiri urged citizens to remain vigilant and warned that those in leadership should remember that power is never permanent.



He pointed out that history has repeatedly shown how political tides can shift, leaving former rulers subject to the same laws they once used to suppress others.



Concluding his remarks, Phiri called the Cyber Security law a dangerous step backward for the country.



He asserted that good governance must allow room for free expression, while oppressive regimes thrive on silencing opposing voices.



In his view, the new law signals a worrying drift toward authoritarianism.