OPPOSITION STANDS A CHANCE TO WIN THE 2026 ELECTIONS – NJOBVU

…says Zambians have decided that they don’t want the UPND.

LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)

DEMOCRATIC Union – DU president Ackim Antony Njobvu says the opposition stands a chance to unseat the ruling UPND in the 2026 general elections owing to its failure to deliver on its campaign promises.

Speaking when he featured on the ‘Political Podcast’ program on Power FM this morning, Mr. Njobvu said Zambians are resolved to kick out the UPND because the ruling party has become unpopular.

He said the opposition still have a bit of time to mobilize additing that the confusion currently going on in some political parties is a process meant to find a better candidate.

” Do not be worried, the opposition still has a bit of time to mobilize, we are working in the background. The opposition still stands a chance to win the 2026 General elections because Zambians have decided that they don’t want the UPND to continue ruling. What is happening in some opposition political parties is a process of seeving to find a better candidate,” Mr. Njobvu said

And Mr. Njobvu said Zambia is ready for young leadership adding that he is equal to the task owing to the vast experience gained from the corporate and political circles.

He said the challenges the country is facing can only be resolved by Zambians.

“Zambia is ready to have a young leader and I am equal to the task because I have gathered enough experience. Zambia should be able to trust me. We need a leader who has a vision and love for the country and that’s when we will see transformation and development,” Mr. Njobvu said.

“Zambia’s challenges will be resolved by us citizens and I am a strong Christian who believes that God is able to do things in a different way,” the DU leade said.

Meanwhile, inorder to address loading shedding in the country his party will prioritize natural gas and nuclear energy in the generation of electricity.

He said nuclear power and natural gas power stations will give the country enough electricity an resolve the energy crisis that has engulfed the country.

” Nuclear power stations will give us a lot of electricity to resolve the energy crisis in the country. Will also ensure that each province is energy sufficient inorder to attract investment. We will also embark on massive employment of young people so that they have economic power,” Mr. Njobvu said.

SmartEagles2025.