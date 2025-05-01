OPPOSITION TO FIELD ONE CANDIDATE IN LUMEZI



…as they condemn UPND for undermining democracy over Munir Zulu case



Lusaka… Wednesday April 30, 2025 — A coalition of opposition leaders and the civil society has accused the UPND government of orchestrating a calculated erosion of Zambia’s democratic values, warning that the recent treatment of Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu is indicative of a broader strategy to manipulate parliamentary representation and consolidate unchecked power.



Speaking during a joint press briefing on Tuesday, leaders from various opposition parties—including Fred M’membe – SP, Sakwiba Sikota, SC-UKA/ ULP, Ernest Mwansa, SC-ZWW, Given Lubinda-Tonse/ PF, Chishala Kateka-UKA/ NHP and Nkandu Luo-Tonse/ PF —described Hon Zulu’s arrest and subsequent legal troubles as politically motivated.



Bishop Trevor Mwamba-UNIP, Jackson Silavwe-GPZ, Peter Chanda-NCP, Thomas Zulu-Gen Z, Muhabi Lungu-ZWW, and Marian Mwango-SP formed part of the speakers.



They asserted that the ruling party is using state institutions to “steal seats they failed to win in the general election.”



“There is a disturbing trend here,” charged Dr. M’membe. “From Kwacha to Kabushi, to Kawambwa, Pambashe, Petauke which was narrowly rescued and now Lumezi! We are witnessing the abuse of legal and parliamentary procedures to dislodge opposition MPs and tilt the numbers in Parliament.”



At the centre of the latest storm is the handling of Munir Zulu’s seat.



The opposition has taken issue with the Speaker’s directive to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to begin the process of declaring the Lumezi seat vacant, despite the fact that Hon Zulu has not exhausted the legal channels available to challenge his conviction and sentencing.



“This is a direct assault on due process,” read Dr. M’membe. “No citizen, regardless of political affiliation, should be stripped of their seat without the benefit of a fair hearing. This is not justice; it is expedience masquerading as law.”



The opposition leaders argue that the ruling party’s endgame is to create an artificial majority in Parliament, enabling it to push through constitutional amendments without broad consensus—a move they warn would severely compromise Zambia’s democratic framework.



“If this continues,” warned Dr M’membe, “we will respond decisively. Lumezi will be the line in the sand. We will unite behind a single candidate and ensure the UPND suffers a humiliating defeat there. Let that be the message going into 2026: Zambia will not tolerate authoritarianism.”



The group further reiterated its willingness to engage in national dialogue, but took issue with what they see as President Hakainde Hichilema’s insincerity.



“We have asked for dialogue several times. We are not desperate to meet him, but we will not allow him to later claim we refused,” said Dr. M’membe. “Let him name the place, the time, and we will be there. But he must stop misleading the nation with empty rhetoric. Anasheko ubufi.”



In closing, the leaders called for urgent national introspection.



“Democracy is not just about elections. It’s about fairness, compromise, and justice. What’s happening now undermines all of that. Zambians are suffering. They want solutions, not schemes. If this trend is not arrested, our democracy is in serious peril,” they said.