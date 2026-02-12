OPPOSITION UNITY CRITICAL TO CHALLENGE UPND IN 2026 SAYS FORMER LUANSHYA MP STEPHEN CHUNGU.





FORMER Luanshya Member of Parliament Stephen Chungu has called on opposition parties to abandon the illusion that any single party can defeat the ruling UPND in the August 13, 2026 general elections.





In an interview in Luanshya, Mr. Chungu emphasised that even the main opposition Patriotic Front (PF) lacks the strength to win alone and must build alliances with other parties.





He expressed optimism that the ongoing confusion within the PF would be resolved, suggesting alternative pathways to get the party back on the ballot.





Mr. Chungu warned that time is running out for opposition forces to coordinate their efforts, insisting that while Zambians have faith in the opposition, unity is non-negotiable.





He urged opposition leaders to set aside personal egos for the sake of the nation.



And Political analyst Friday Mwanza reinforced the call for unity, stating bluntly that no opposition party currently has the capacity to defeat the UPND on its own.





He lamented that opposition parties are expending energy fighting each other rather than focusing on their common rival as the election approaches.





Mr. Mwanza appealed to opposition leaders to convene urgently and resolve their differences before the August polls.



RoanFM Newsroom