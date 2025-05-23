OPPOSITION UNITY GAINING MOMENTUM AHEAD OF 2026 — DR. M’MEMBE



Caracas… Thursday May 22, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has issued a statement challenging the ruling UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema’s assertion that there is no viable alternative political party capable of unseating them in the 2026 general elections.





In a statement released to the press, Dr. M’membe called out President Hichilema and his party for engaging in “self-deception and self-sabotage” by claiming political invincibility.



He stated that such remarks were an attempt to mislead and manipulate the electorate.





He contended that the real opposition facing the UPND government came not just from political parties, but from the “suffering majority” of citizens who are enduring the brunt of economic hardships.





According to Dr. M’membe, this groundswell of public dissatisfaction would ultimately coalesce around the opposition parties.





Dr. M’membe also suggested that within the UPND itself, a divide was emerging between inexperienced members and seasoned politicians who, he said, had begun to acknowledge the party’s waning popularity.



He referenced recent statements from UPND leaders implying uncertainty about achieving a 50% plus one vote majority in 2026 as signs of internal doubt.





“Those experienced in politics within UPND have already sensed the public mood,” Dr. M’membe said, adding that this explains why President Hichilema has begun early campaign activities.



He likened the President’s urgency to that of someone acting out of fear of electoral defeat.





The opposition leader disclosed that UPND’s early campaign moves were driven by panic over the growing unity among opposition factions.





He suggested that the ruling party was “not sleeping well” as rival parties continue to consolidate and collaborate in anticipation of the upcoming elections.





Dr. M’membe went on to highlight ongoing efforts among opposition groups to build a united front, with the goal of unseating the UPND in 2026.



He noted that a decision had been arrived at to field a single parliamentary candidate in Lumezi and other areas where local government by-elections are expected.





He also stressed the importance of public involvement in the political process, stating that the power to bring about change lay in the hands of the people.



He expressed strong confidence in the electorate’s ability to make informed decisions at the ballot box.





“We believe it is the masses who will rescue this country, not individual politicians,” he said. “A people united can never be defeated.”