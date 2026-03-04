By Given Mutinta

OPPOSITION UNITY IN LIGHT OF EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S OPINION POLL RESULTS

This week’s political discourse has been punctuated by the circulation of an online opinion poll conducted by government critic Emmanuel Mwamba, which gauged public preference among key political figures, notably incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema and several opposition aspirants including Brian Mundubile, Makebi Zulu, and Harry Kalaba.

The outcome, shows President Hichilema securing a significant lead.

The poll results, irrespective of their exact methodological rigor, illuminate the twin factors influencing the current political equilibrium: the perceived strategic mobilization of state-aligned communication channels and the enduring challenge posed by a fragmented opposition in particular the intra-fragmentation of the main opposition party, the Patriotic Front (PF).

A striking observation surrounding the poll’s dissemination is the reported phenomenon of government friendly social media outlets widely sharing the results, despite their usual critical stance toward the poll’s conductor, Emmanuel Mwamba. This selective amplification suggests a pragmatic, rather than principled, approach to media coverage.

When the reported results align with or appear to bolster President Hichilema’s perceived strength, platforms otherwise hostile to Mwamba become conduits for disseminating the information.

This points to the United Party for National Development (UPND)’s political communication strategy where narratives are judged not by their source’s credibility but by their immediate utility to the ruling party.

Furthermore, there are strong suggestions that President Hichilema’s victory stems from significant millions of financial investment in online mobilization. It is alleged that millions of Kwachas have been put aside to pay “online media footprint soldiers” tasked to fight digital dissenting spaces. This underscores a vulnerability where public perception can be manufactured or significantly swayed through targeted resource deployment, potentially obscuring genuine grassroots support or dissent.

The most compelling takeaway from the poll data lies in the aggregate performance of the opposition candidates.

Individually, none of these figures pose an immediate threat to President Hichilema.

However, when these votes are aggregated, the total opposition support amounts to 19,800 votes. This combined figure, though slightly below the President’s tally in this specific poll, demonstrates a near parity in support base when unity is considered.

Crucially, had the opposition vote not been dispersed across three distinct candidates, a unified candidate could have potentially surpassed President Hichilema’s showing.

This powerfully illustrates the consequence of political bifurcation within the opposition bloc. Each opposition figure, by contesting independently, effectively draws from the same pool of potential anti-President Hichilema sentiment, resulting in a scenario where their collective strength is diluted.

This scenario provided President Hichilema a significant opinion poll buffer, allowing him to secure victory even if he does not command a majority of the total electorate.

The combined opposition vote serves as a clear indicator of a latent political force capable of unseating President Hichilema’s administration, provided that force can coalesce around a single standard bearer.

Mwamba’s opinion poll therefore underscores a clear strategic mandate for the fragmented opposition. The failure to unite translates directly into sustained electoral disadvantage.

The opposition’s internal divisions, in particular the PF, are not merely ideological disagreements; they represent a structural handicap that facilitates President Hichilema’s retention of power this year.

If the goal of the opposition is to unseat President Hichilema, the demonstrated capacity of the collective opposition vote demands a tangible pathway towards unity.

This might involve rigorous primary structures, negotiated consensus building, or a clear articulation of the benefits of coalition politics to their respective bases. But even this strategy will not work because of time remaining before the elections, and President Hichilema is now in full gear in his imingalato against opposition unity.

Therefore, the outcome of Emmanuel Mwamba’s opinion poll serves less as a definitive statement on President Hichilema’s popularity and more as a critical diagnostic tool for the opposition – PF in particular. The results clearly expose the twin vulnerabilities facing those who wish to unseat President Hichilema: the strategic media manipulation favouring the government and the self-inflicted wound of vote splitting among opposition leaders. The combined opposition vote, almost equal to the President’s, presents a compelling argument for unity.

For any opposition leader to successfully challenge and potentially unseat President Hichilema, the fragmented political architecture must be superseded by a unified front capable of consolidating the diverse opposition base into a singular, formidable electoral force.