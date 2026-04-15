OPPOSITION UNITY KEY TO 2026 POLLS



Patriotic Front (PF) diehard member Benja Siwila has urged opposition parties to unite behind eligible candidates ahead of the 2026 general elections.





He warned that failure to do so could undermine public trust and the integrity of the electoral process.



Siwila noted that some opposition leaders may have overlooked key eligibility requirements set by institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Registrar of Societies.





He stressed that the matter was serious and required urgent attention.



He cautioned that leaders should not mislead the public by campaigning despite knowing they might not meet the necessary qualifications.





According to him, such actions risk giving citizens false hope and weakening confidence in the democratic system.



The former PF Deputy National Youth Chairman advised affected leaders to step back and act with humility, supporting candidates who have fulfilled all legal and institutional requirements.





He pointed to Kelvin Fube Bwalya of Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) as an example of a candidate with political experience and a strong grasp of the electoral landscape.





He further observed that some opposition leaders face pending court cases and unresolved legal matters, which could hinder their participation.





He added that, given the tight electoral calendar, there was limited time for such issues to be resolved.





Siwila emphasised that the current political environment demanded decisive action, saying the time for fragmentation had passed.



He called for unity, coordination, and strategic alignment to strengthen opposition chances in the upcoming elections.





He referenced past alliances, noting Zambia had already witnessed the effectiveness of cooperation among parties, citing the ruling party’s collaboration with figures such as Felix Mutati.





Siwila said his appeal reflected the concerns of many Zambians who desire a credible, organised, and lawful electoral process.





He emphasised that citizens deserved honesty, clarity, and leadership that prioritised national interest over individual ambitions.





He urged opposition leaders to act with urgency, stressing that time was not on their side and unity was essential at this critical moment.



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