● OPPOSITION UNITY SIGNALS TROUBLE FOR UPND, SAYS LUBINDA



PF acting president Given Lubinda says the ruling UPND is heading toward defeat, arguing that opposition unity has removed the structural advantage incumbents have long enjoyed in Zambian elections.





Lubinda believes recent electoral outcomes show voters responding to coordination rather than fragmented opposition politics. He argues that when opposition parties work together, the political equation changes significantly.





He highlights the Chawama by-election as evidence that voters are willing to reject incumbency when alternatives appear organised and credible. According to Lubinda, this trend reflects broader dissatisfaction with economic conditions and governance performance.





Lubinda says vote splitting has historically allowed ruling parties to survive elections without majority support. He believes that pattern is breaking as opposition leaders adopt disciplined strategies.





Economic concerns dominate voter thinking, he says. Rising prices and daily financial pressure are shaping choices more than party branding.





Lubinda urges opposition leaders to maintain focus and unity, warning that internal rivalry would reverse recent gains. He insists that consistency and cooperation will determine whether momentum holds through August.





He maintains that voters are prepared to make a decisive choice if given a unified option.