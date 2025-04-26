OPPOSITION UNITY WILL END HICHILEMA’s RULE- Fred M’membe

OPPOSITION UNITY WILL END HICHILEMA’s RULE, REECHOES SOCIALIST LEADER
Lusaka… Friday April 25, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has declared that removing President Hakainde Hichilema from power in next year’s elections is essential for the country’s progress.
Dr. M’membe has said the UPND is aware that a significant electoral defeat was looming, contending that the government was panicking and attempting to undermine the growing unity among opposition parties.
He suggested that the ruling party was trying to spread the narrative that opposition forces were too fragmented to pose a serious challenge—an assertion he dismissed as false and self-deceptive.
He emphasized that the opposition’s strength lies in the support of the millions of frustrated and disappointed citizens who are yearning for change.
According to him, this popular discontent would pave the way for a new government rooted in unity, vision, democracy, and inclusivity.
In a statement, Dr. M’membe stated that opposition parties were committed to forming alliances with all progressive forces until President Hichilema is unseated.
He expressed confidence in the electorate’s understanding of their voting power and said that any attempt by the ruling party to manipulate the outcome—as he alleged was done previously—would be futile.
Furthermore, Dr. M’membe warned the UPND that no amount of propaganda or political intimidation would be enough to sway the people, asserting that the population is now awake and ready for change.
He concluded with a bold declaration, that the time for the current government had already passed, and that, ultimately, the people would prevail.
Iciloto ukuwama!
Opposition unity is not the key, the people have already decided, what opposition unity has to do is come up with an acceptable opposition candidate, everything is already sealed in the spiritual realm
Which Zambians are you talking about and on their behalf Mr. Freddiiiii!
Yes there could be people of like mind like yours and that of ECL that does not mean all are of the same mind.AIKONA MAN.
I. You had your post news paper which you vehemently with and through yourself, had the crusade of hatred and tribalism and the most tagert was His Excillency President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the Tonga people. Surely you are a very evil person who seem not to repent of your evil deeds.
Through out your time with your post news paper your faught HH tooth and nail and brought in even the Tonga tribe. Very sad indeed. Your hatred of HH will cost you to tell you the truth.
1. You afaught LUNGU CHAGWA tooth and nail when you combined efforts wewith winter Kabimba no wonder Lungu taught you a lesson. Your Post News Paper diminished and vanished from the streets of Zambia and online.
2. Even all the printing machines and equipment grabbed from you. Terrible and I remember how you were made to sit on the tarmac in the middle of the road when you started with the Mast News Paper again at your residence when you were followed like a snake.
3. How you delayed HHs presidency because of your hatred, forcehood and lies.
You are but just a very very bad person. Full stop.
NOW you are trying to enter into TONSE so that you can try your greedness like you did at Zambian Airways overriding the owner hence the sadness of the owner was just too much and you no longer have Zambian Airways again today.
Even in TONSE the good thing is that you are just rotating around one place until you disintegrate because Lungu know you better and even some PF members know who mmembe is and they will trade with you with such care you deserve. So even if you stand on mount meru to look everywhere and ask for opposition parties to gang up with you for the sole purpose of removing HH in state house, it will just not work out.
Already Seon Tembo has smelled the dead rat which he is very mindful of, the talkative nakachinda also with you but the togetherness will not just work. You can boast of whatever evil, but like the tower of Babel in genesis 11 you will very soon scatter from your TONSE group. As for many peace loving Zambians, it will be very difficult to go back kunuma where bloodshed, gassing, Insults illegality was the show of the day better to go forward with visionary leadership – FORWARD is what we know. Period.