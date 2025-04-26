OPPOSITION UNITY WILL END HICHILEMA’s RULE- Fred M’membe

OPPOSITION UNITY WILL END HICHILEMA’s RULE, REECHOES SOCIALIST LEADER



Lusaka… Friday April 25, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has declared that removing President Hakainde Hichilema from power in next year’s elections is essential for the country’s progress.



Dr. M’membe has said the UPND is aware that a significant electoral defeat was looming, contending that the government was panicking and attempting to undermine the growing unity among opposition parties.



He suggested that the ruling party was trying to spread the narrative that opposition forces were too fragmented to pose a serious challenge—an assertion he dismissed as false and self-deceptive.



He emphasized that the opposition’s strength lies in the support of the millions of frustrated and disappointed citizens who are yearning for change.



According to him, this popular discontent would pave the way for a new government rooted in unity, vision, democracy, and inclusivity.



In a statement, Dr. M’membe stated that opposition parties were committed to forming alliances with all progressive forces until President Hichilema is unseated.







He expressed confidence in the electorate’s understanding of their voting power and said that any attempt by the ruling party to manipulate the outcome—as he alleged was done previously—would be futile.



Furthermore, Dr. M’membe warned the UPND that no amount of propaganda or political intimidation would be enough to sway the people, asserting that the population is now awake and ready for change.



He concluded with a bold declaration, that the time for the current government had already passed, and that, ultimately, the people would prevail.