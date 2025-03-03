OPPOSITION WARN OF CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE



…should government and the ECZ fail to explain the alleged attempts to have the census results manipulated



Lusaka… Monday March 3, 2025



A coalition of opposition political parties and civil society organizations has raised serious concerns over the Zambian government’s handling of the 2022 Census of Population and Housing.





Speaking at an extraordinary press conference, the group condemned the government of reacting negatively and in a panicked manner to the release of the census findings.



The opposition and civil society leaders criticized what they described as an unprecedented move by government officials to discredit a census report conducted under their own administration.





They noted that the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) had followed standard practice by releasing a summary of the main census report after completing data cleaning and analysis.



However, they pointed out that the launch of the report at Mulungushi International Conference Centre last week was marred by controversy.





At its launch, a dispute erupted between senior officials of ZamStats and the Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission, Dr. Choolwe Beyani.



Dr. Beyani, a trained historian, questioned the accuracy of the census findings and reprimanded ZamStats officials, particularly board chairperson Oliver Chinganya, who previously served as the Director of the Africa Centre for Statistics at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.





The coalition noted that this was the first time in Zambia’s history that a government had openly challenged its own census data.



They warned that the controversy surrounding the report could undermine public confidence in the 2022 census and affect national planning and electoral integrity.





CONCERNS OVER PRESIDENT INVOLVEMENT



One of the key issues raised was the alleged pre-release of the census summary report to President Hakainde Hichilema and the Civil Service Commission.



Dr. Beyani revealed that the President had expressed dissatisfaction with the report and instructed ZamStats not to proceed with its launch until corrections were made.





In light of this revelation, the opposition and civil society groups demanded transparency from the government, asking:



Why the census report was first presented to the President and the Civil Service Commission, rather than being released through ZamStats as mandated by law.



When and why the State House meeting on the census report took place, and who was involved.





Whether there are official records of the meeting, including the President’s directives.



The coalition insisted that transparency was essential, warning that any political interference in census data could have serious implications for resource allocation and electoral processes.





MISSING DATA ON ETHNICITY AND LANGUAGE



The opposition also raised concerns about the omission of key demographic information from the summary report, particularly data on ethnic composition and widely spoken languages.



They pointed out that previous census reports, including the 2010 edition, had contained such information, and questioned why it was excluded from the 2022 summary.





THEY DEMANDED ANSWERS REGARDING:



Whether the summary report presented to the public was the same as the one initially shown to the President.



The rationale behind labeling the document a “Revised Summary Report.”



The timeline for the release of the missing demographic data.



Political Interference and Attacks on ZamStats





During the press conference, the coalition condemned the “uncalled-for attacks” on ZamStats by the ruling UPND.



They referred to Dr. Beyani’s claims that the census report contained anomalies in 15 wards in Southern Province, where figures reportedly did not match the ECZ voters’ roll.





The opposition leaders questioned the basis for comparing census data with voter registration records, arguing that the two serve different purposes.



They also condemned the government for selectively challenging census data in specific regions while ignoring potential discrepancies elsewhere.



Furthermore, they demanded clarification on whether the three ZamStats directors—Mulenga Musepa, Chola Nakazwe, and Goodson Sinyenga—had been dismissed over their handling of the census report.





CALL FOR INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION



In response to the controversy, the opposition and civil society groups called for an independent investigation into the handling of the census report.



They proposed that the investigation be conducted by a team of experts, including representatives from civil society, political parties, and church organizations.





The coalition emphasized that free and fair elections are the cornerstone of democracy and that any manipulation of census or electoral data could threaten national stability.



They warned that the government’s handling of the 2022 census could erode public trust ahead of the 2026 general elections.





CONCLUSION



The statement concluded with a strong appeal to the government to address the concerns with transparency and seriousness.



The coalition warned that failure to do so could lead to unrest, especially if citizens feel that census data is being manipulated for political purposes.





“The answers that we seek from the government have the potential to build or erode public trust and to seriously affect the integrity and credibility of the 2026 general election,” the statement read.



The coalition leaders urged the government to engage with the public openly and avoid actions that could cast doubt on the credibility of Zambia’s governance institutions.





Signed:



1. Dr. Fred M’membe – President, Socialist Party

2. Mr. Sakwiba Sikote – President, United Liberal Party

3. Mr. Brebner Changala – Civil Rights Activist

4. Mr. Sean Tembo – President, Patriots for Economic Progress

5. Ms. Chishala Kateka – President, New Heritage Party

6. Ms. Saboi Imboela – President, National Democratic Congress

7. Prof. Dan Pule – President, Christian Democratic Party

8. Hon. Given Lubinda – Vice President, Patriotic Front

9. Mr. Ernest Mwansa – Acting President, Zambia We Want

10. Bishop Trevor Mwamba – President, United National Independence Party

11. Mr. Muhabi Lungu – Zambia We Want

12. Ms. Exhildah Mwenya – President, New Era Democratic Party