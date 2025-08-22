OPPOSITION WILL WIN IN 2026, SAYS PROFESSOR MOONGA



By Prof. Proud Moonga, PhD, Lecturer, University of Michigan





Let me be clear: the most tribal government of the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema have betrayed the Zambian people. They came into power on a wave of hope but have delivered economic collapse, political persecution, and unrestrained corruption. What was promised as a new dawn has turned into a dark chapter. The UPND has become a danger to democracy, and Hichilema’s government has lost all legitimacy. They are a failed project and the people know it.





The 2026 elections will sweep them out, but removing the UPND is not enough. Zambia needs a complete national overhaul: a new system of governance, new leadership, and a development strategy that puts Zambians first, not foreign interests or political cronies.





This starts with urgent institutional reforms. The Zambia Police Service must be depoliticized and professionalized. It exists to protect citizens, not to serve as a private militia for politicians. The judiciary must be made truly independent, with all judicial appointments, including the Chief Justice and deputies handled by the Judicial Service Commission, subject to parliamentary scrutiny. No more backdoor appointments.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia must also be rebuilt. As long as the president appoints the ECZ Chairperson and Commissioners, elections will never be free or fair. This power must be transferred to the Chief Justice, an impartial figure, to ensure electoral integrity.





We must also reject career politicians and businessmen who see politics as a personal business venture. What Zambia needs is a people’s president, a servant leader, with no baggage, no links to corruption, and no loyalty to failed systems. While the people’s president will be elected through a general election, the process of identifying the people’s candidate must begin now.





That’s why I am making a direct appeal to Mr. Brebner Changala, a respected voice of conscience and a fearless advocate for justice, to spearhead the People’s Candidate Movement.





This movement should bring together a coalition of priests, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, labour unions, community leaders, and other interest groups with a clear and urgent purpose:



1. To identify a viable, clean, and nationally acceptable people’s candidate,



2. To foster unity among opposition political parties around that candidate, and





3. To establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)—a political platform for the candidate and all supporting structures including MPs, mayors, council chairpersons, and councillors to contest the 2026 elections under a united banner.





This movement must not wait for career politicians to anoint one of their own. It must be people-led, transparent, and rooted in national interest not tribal, partisan, or elitist interests.





In this national effort, the Bemba and Eastern communities have a critical role to play. Far from being tribal, as some would falsely claim, these regions are currently politically marginalized. Yet they hold immense political weight. Their leadership is needed not for regional dominance, but to help unify the country behind a candidate who represents all Zambians, regardless of tribe or province. The people’s candidate can, and should, come from any part of Zambia, including Bemba or Eastern regions, as long as they are credible, clean, and committed to the people.





Let there be no illusions: the tribal UPND government is finished. But our focus must be bigger than just defeating a failed regime. We must build a new political culture, one that rejects corruption, tribalism, recycled leadership, and weak governance.





The People’s Candidate Movement must become the beginning of that new era. Let Mr. Changala take up this responsibility with the full support of patriotic Zambians. Let the institutions of moral authority, the Church, LAZ, traditional leaders, unions, civil society and youth, rally behind the process.





2026 must not just be an election. It must be a reset. A revolution. A new beginning. Led by the people, for the people, through the people.



END///