OPPOSITION ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER DOUBTS PROSPECTS OF A UNITED OPPOSITION





Opposition Zambia Must Prosper President, Kelvin Fube Bwalya, has expressed doubt over calls from various stakeholders for a united opposition front.





Mr. Bwalya said he is sceptical that such calls can be realized, describing the current opposition as fragmented and driven by differing values that, in his view, do not prioritize the interests of ordinary Zambians.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Mr. Bwalya claimed that some alliances are formed to advance personal interests rather than serve the public.





“As long as opposition political parties do not change their language and align their vision with the aspirations of the people, a united force may not be possible,” said Mr. Bwalya.





He stressed the need for opposition parties to ensure they put the interests of Zambians first.





However, Mr. Bwalya did not rule out the possibility of a united opposition, stating that party leaders would need to set aside their egos for the benefit of the nation.



By Angel Kasabo

RCV