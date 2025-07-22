OPPOSITION’S DESPERATE ATTEMPTS TO DISCREDIT UPND GOVERNMENT EXPOSED



Lusaka, Zambia – The recent allegations against Robert Chabinga and the subsequent claims about a diplomatic passport have been exposed as a calculated move by the opposition to discredit the UPND government.





The Facts Don’t Lie



The diplomatic passport in question was issued on June 13, 2024, while Dr. Edgar Lungu passed away in June 2025. This clear discrepancy in dates reveals the opposition’s desperation to create a narrative that doesn’t add up.





Furthermore, the audio recordings being circulated have been revealed to be AI-generated, further highlighting the opposition’s willingness to use any means necessary to discredit the UPND government.





A Coincidence?



The timing of these allegations and the circulation of fake audio recordings raises questions about the opposition’s motives. It’s clear that these aren’t isolated incidents, but rather part of a larger strategy to undermine the president and the UPND government.





The Real Target



The target of these attacks is not Robert Chabinga, but rather President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government. The opposition’s attempts to link the president to these allegations are baseless and lack any credible evidence.





The Zambian people see through these desperate attempts to undermine our democracy and stability. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and reject these baseless allegations.







