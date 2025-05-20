OPPOSITION’S DESPERATE GAMBIT: A PLOY TO UNDERMINE PRESIDENT HH





BY TIMMY



Now that the price of mealie meal has consistently decreased, the opposition has found themselves bereft of ammunition to criticize President HH and the UPND. In a bid to regain traction, they are set to shift their focus.





According to sources, by tomorrow and in the coming weeks, the opposition will intensify pressure on the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to dictate an unreasonably high price for buying maize from farmers. This move is seen as a calculated attempt to undermine President HH’s efforts, making it appear as though he is not working in the best interests of the nation.





The opposition’s strategy seems to be centered around setting a price that is unsustainable, thereby creating a narrative that the President is ineffective. This ploy is perceived as a desperate measure to regain the spotlight and cast doubt on the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens.





The development raises questions about the opposition’s motives and their willingness to prioritize political point-scoring over the nation’s well-being. As the situation unfolds, one thing is certain – the opposition’s actions will be closely watched, and their intentions will be subject to scrutiny.



WAGON MEDIA