Oppostion Mathematic Chance to Win

The only way remaining is for UPND to fail to reach the 50+1% mark, and then go for the second round elections. This would force the opposition and their members to work together and rally behind one remaining candidate, giving them a chance.

Unity, which has been much talked about, will be forced because it will be a two-horse race. This can only happen if the opposition agrees on the same slogans and campaign message: “No UPND” or “Everything New” from the start.

If they can’t agree on a presidential candidate, they should at least agree on the message and campaign slogans, basically telling the people “Anything but UPND”. This create one powerful force. However, they still run as individuals since they cant agree. This is like the World Cup qualifiers – it’s a mathematical chance considering the time and lack of organisation.

The only problem with winning elections like that is it will mean a confused government that might not even be close to UPND. Are we ready for a confused government just to remove UPND?

No single opposition party will manage to beat UPND, all things being equal.These people doing almost 5 press conferences every day in Lusaka. The way things are moving with the opposition, they will probably have a few parties getting about 7%, and the rest even below regretted or spoiled ballots.

UPND, as well, to guarantee their win, need to finish the fight in the first round; second, it can fail to get up – oh, these things happen. And make sure you the former President Lungu is put to rest, this is very important – wish I could explain more but spiritually matters we leave to those who are spiritual.

And Democracy works way when there is competition; otherwise, we will create a god in HH. That’s dangerous for everyone – the Opposition, UPND, to even his friends and HH himself. We need competition so that even if HH wins, we get an improved HH who can deliver Business reforms and National Unity.

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe