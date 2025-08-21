Organizers of the 2025 Malawi Presidential Debates have announced that the events will proceed as earlier planned

Organizers of the 2025 Presidential Debates have announced that the events will proceed as earlier planned.





This is coming when the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have refused to participate.





The Presidential Debates Task Force has confirmed it is still engaging with all candidates in hopes they will reconsider participating, calling debate participation a “democratic duty.”





The debates are set to occur today, August 21 and September 4, 2025.



In a statement, signed by Golden Matonga chairperson of the Task Force, the organizers have argued that debates are a crucial accountability mechanism, allowing voters to make informed decisions and forcing candidates to clarify their policy pledges.





The organizers have since stated that non-participation denies citizens that opportunity.





Meanwhile, the chairperson has disclosed that the debates will feature candidates willing to take part in what the Task Force termed a “vital democratic process.”



