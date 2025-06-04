Osaona ati tiliye nzelu, Mpezeni rejects constitutional amendments

Mpezeni Slams Lack of Consultation in Constitution Amendment Process



Chipata, June 3 – Inkhosi YaMakhosi Mpezeni, the paramount chief of the Ngoni people, has strongly criticized the proposed constitutional amendment, saying it lacked meaningful consultation with traditional leaders and key stakeholders from the outset.





Speaking during a high-level courtesy call by Justice Minister Princess Kasune, Mpezeni expressed deep disappointment that traditional leaders — who are the custodians of culture and community values — were sidelined during the early stages of drafting the bill.





“This is a national document. You cannot make such far-reaching decisions without first engaging those who stand as pillars of our society,” said the visibly concerned traditional leader. “We only heard about the bill after it had already taken shape. That is not how you build consensus in a democracy.”





Mpezeni emphasized that meaningful development and governance reforms must be rooted in inclusivity and respect for traditional leadership structures, which play a crucial role in guiding and uniting communities.





Despite his reservations, the Ngoni king acknowledged that the bill does contain some positive elements, especially clauses aimed at enhancing the political participation of youth and women.





“There are progressive parts in this bill, I must admit — especially those that give a chance to young people and women to rise into leadership. But that good cannot overshadow the wrong approach used to reach this point,” he added.





In response, Justice Minister Princess Kasune clarified that the proposed amendment is not a partisan move, noting that previous administrations also recognized gaps in the constitution that required reform. She explained that the UPND government seeks to empower marginalized groups — particularly women, youth, and persons with disabilities — by creating new constituencies designed to include voices that have long been excluded from the political arena.





“This is about opening doors that have been closed for too long,” said Kasune. “Our goal is not just constitutional change, but transformational inclusion.”





While both leaders found common ground on the need for empowerment, the meeting highlighted the tension between modern governance and traditional authority — and the urgent need to bridge that gap through open dialogue and mutual respect.



Source: Breezefm. Like and follow their page for more news.