O’Sullivan calls out Mkhwanazi’s lawsuit as attack on whistleblowers



Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has hit back at KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who is suing him for R5 million over alleged defamatory remarks.





O’Sullivan said the lawsuit was nothing more than a “desperate attempt to silence a whistleblower,” arguing that Mkhwanazi had not denied the allegations but was instead demanding damages.





The investigator has accused the commissioner of links to organised crime, corruption, and misuse of public funds, claims that Mkhwanazi’s legal team insists have severely damaged his reputation.





According to O’Sullivan, evidence supporting his claims has already been handed to oversight bodies including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the Hawks. He vowed not to be intimidated, citing past harassment and threats he says he endured from “dirty cops.”





The dispute comes as the Madlanga Commission probes allegations of corruption, political interference, and criminal syndicates within the police. O’Sullivan maintains that his submissions to the inquiry will expose the truth, while Mkhwanazi is seeking a court-ordered retraction and apology.





The case raises critical questions about whistleblower protection, freedom of expression, and accountability within South Africa’s police service.