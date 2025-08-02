Ouattara’s fourth-term bid in Ivory Coast raises alarm over democratic backsliding in West Africa

Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara has announced he will seek a fourth term in office, a move critics fear signals a return to authoritarian-style leadership in a region already grappling with democratic erosion. The declaration, which ends months of speculation, has drawn sharp criticism from observers who warn of its implications for regional stability.

“This could be a slide back into an era of old men, old guard dictator rule in West Africa,” cautioned Ibrahim Anoba, an Africa analyst with the Atlas Network, speaking to The Associated Press. “And the announcement by Ouattara is a reflection of that reality.”

At 83, Ouattara says his candidacy is driven by the need to address the country’s “unprecedented security, economic and monetary challenges.” Yet, the political landscape has been tilted in his favor, many prominent opponents have been barred from running, including former Credit Suisse executive Tidjane Thiam.

The president’s grip on power has been steadily tightening since a 2016 constitutional overhaul abolished term limits, enabling him to extend his rule beyond the original two-term cap. His decision aligns with a growing pattern across West and Central Africa, where elected leaders and military juntas alike are entrenching themselves by undermining democratic institutions.