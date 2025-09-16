OUR ADVICE TO ANTONIO MWANZA



By Koswe Editors



Dear Antonio Mwanza. Please ignore this picture of yours but focus on our EDITORIAL.



We have noted that you own a political party. This is very good. You are among the few not young people with a bit of hope to Zambians especially after Hakainde Hichilema is done with his last term in 2031.





Our advice to you now is that don’t mix with these very bitter and dying old politicians living in their 11th hour.





Believe us, trust us or not but as Hichilema will be sworn in come 2026 for his second term, M’membe would have lost half his teeth due to age, Kalaba will be looking forward to Bushiri for life miracles, Sean Tembo will be truly retired by Maza comedy.





Others calling themselves ichabaiche, will be without salt. Politics is about time. Short term and long term.





For now, focus on growing your party, mobilising resources and also ensuring that you are socially, economically and politically stable.



But if you want to lose your salt, join these bitter and sadistic old faces and see how you will last for weeks only.





If you play your cards well, you can even have one or two councillors or an MP and that would be a bargaining tool for you.



Anyway, for us, we were there when Elias Chipimo got on the political scene and many called him Obama and we are seeing a lot of male boys swinging their tails as possible presidents and while ambitions must be allowed, you got to manage the same or you risk burying your head in the sand like an ostrich in the desert looking for water.





Look around this country and ask yourself who will be President of Zambia after Hichilema in 2031 and if you can’t see anyone, then Antonio, grow your part with respect, not pompous and talking anyhow or anywhere. As a politician, when you talk, people must listen and not them saying aba nabo so ni njala ya munyokola.





All things being equal, you were going to represent Munali constituency one day but seems Thomas Sipalo is ahead of you as he looks focused on the same.