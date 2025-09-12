OUR DEMOCRACY IS UNDER MASSIVE THREAT- Antonio  Mwanza

OUR DEMOCRACY IS UNDER MASSIVE THREAT



….seditious charges and cyber crime are laws being used by the UPND to silence opposition, charges DPP





Lusaka… Thursday September 11, 2025 – The newly launched Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says democracy in the country under the UPND administration is under massive threat.





DPP President Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has accused the UPND government of used laws such as seditious and cyber crime laws to silence the opposing voices.





Mr. Mwanza has called on fellow opposition leaders to continue speaking for the people over the ills of the UPND.



Speaking during the official launch of the DPP in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Mwanza accused the ruling party of not allowing state institutions to work freely, professionally and independently.





“We should not be afraid to speak. Democracy under the UPND is under massive threat. Seditious charges, cyber crime, these are laws that have been used by the UPND to silence the opposition. Right now as I am speaking to this nation, they are looking through every word that I speak to, they want to find somewhere where there is hate speech, somewhere where they can charge me with sedition, somewhere where they can use the cyber crime law to pin me down,” he charged.





“We are not afraid, we will speak for this country because it belongs to all of us. The UPND must stop abusing the justice system, using cyber crime laws and using seditious laws to clamp down on opposing voices.”





He said it is difficult at the moment for the opposition to have rallies or even conduct peaceful protests.



“They (UPND) should allow the Zambia Police Service to work independently and as professionals to do their job and allow us from the opposition to to freely mobilize and speak to our people and have rallies. They should allow us to have peaceful protests as provided for in the constitution of Zambia,” he stated.





“We are worried and concerned with the state of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). We believe the ECZ has reduced itself to an appendage of the UPND. We all believe that the ECZ in its current structure cannot produce free and credible election in 2026. The ECZ has the Electoral Process Act Number 35 of 2016, they have the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act of 2018, but it has failed to enforce these Acts to stop the violence on by-elections, to stop the vote buying in by-elections, to stop the abuse of state resources where those in government are using government facilities, vehicles to do their campaigns.”





He urged the ECZ to work professionally and enforce the Electoral laws accordingly.



“The Electoral Commission of Zambia must become professional, enforce the laws equitably and ensure that they provide free, fair and credible elections in 2026,” he added.





Meanwhile, the DPP leader has accused the UPND of failing to fight corruption and shielding some of the ministers involved in corruption.





“We were told that there will be zero tolerance to corruption, today the Auditor Generals Office does an audit and they keep it a secret. Today the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) tells you that they have ministers who they are investigating but they do not have the power nor the courage to name them. ACC has been taken to Community House, it is being housed under State House,” he told Journalists.





“We as Democratic Progressive Party will ensure autonomy and total separation of powers. The ACC, DEC, Zambia Police shall operate professionally under the DPP and independently without any interference from the politicians.”