OUR ECONOMIC VISION IS ANCHORED ON ATTRACTING INVESTMENT THAT DELIVERS MEASURABLE IMPACT – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema writes…



We were honoured today in Chililabombwe to participate in the official unveiling of JCHX Mining Limited as the new strategic investor in Lubambe Copper Mine Limited.





This occasion also marked the groundbreaking of the deep ore body mining project, a critical inflection point in our quest to fully unlock Zambia’s mineral wealth and realise our national ambition of producing 3 million tonnes of copper annually, by 2031.





Our economic vision is anchored on attracting investment that delivers measurable impact. We cannot build a resilient nation if we consume more than we produce. That path leads to unsustainable debt and missed opportunities. Only through productive sectors like mining, farming and others, can we create enduring jobs, grow local enterprise, and expand revenue for national development.





We commend the leadership of Lubambe and ZCCM-IH for their perseverance in sustaining operations through turbulent times. We also applaud the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development for his steadfast commitment in securing this vital transaction.





This spirit of partnership, rooted in mutual trust and shared values, is essential for driving sustainable economic growth.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia