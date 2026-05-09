OUR FEET SHALL TAKE US TO CHINSALI: Police transport Kasonde Mwenda to Chinsali!





THE ZAMBIA Police have transported the youthful Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF leader Kasonde Mwenda to Chinsali, for what the Police Spokesman Godfrey Chilabi tells TV Yatu is for, “Further investigative procedures regarding the matter.”





Four days ago, Kabwata Police arrested Mwenda, 42, for the alleged offence of Transmitting Unsolicited Deceptive Electronic Communications, contrary to Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





In this matter, Mwenda is said to have alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema’s motorcade was lost in Chinsali during Labour Day celebrations.





“Yes, I can confirm that he has been taken to Chinsali for further investigative procedures regarding the matter,” Chilabi has told TV Yatu.



©️ TV Yatu