OUR FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION SHALL BE PROFESSIONALLY EXECUTED AND NOT ON MERE ALLEGATIONS – HH

July 19th, 2024

Kafue – President Hakainde Hichilema pledged to combat corruption during his address at the Zambia National Service (ZNS) graduation ceremony for 459 newly commissioned officers.

Hichilema highlighted the necessity of thorough investigations before taking legal action against corruption.

“We have vowed to fight corruption of yesterday, today, and tomorrow,” Hichilema stated. “But we shall do it professionally, not on mere allegations.”

The mood at the pass-out parade was one of palpable excitement and pride. Families and friends of the graduates filled the air with enthusiastic cheers and applause, celebrating the significant milestone in the officers’ careers. The newly commissioned officers stood tall and proud in their uniforms, their faces reflecting a mix of determination and joy.

Hichilema urged the new officers to serve as role models in rejecting corruption and emphasized the importance of integrity.

“If you are found on the wrong side of corruption, you are on your own. This is as simple as that,” he warned.

He called for vigilance against corrupt practices, encouraging officers to gather concrete evidence before acting or sharing information publicly.

The parade ground was a sea of vibrant colors, with the national flag waving proudly against the clear sky.

The atmosphere was charged with a sense of patriotic duty, as the cadets marched in unison, showcasing their rigorous training and discipline.

The band played stirring military tunes, adding to the festive yet solemn ambiance of the ceremony.

Hichilema also highlighted the officers’ role in supporting food production amidst drought conditions, urging them to contribute to national needs.

The President expressed gratitude to the training staff and national service leadership, emphasizing teamwork in national development.

He praised the inclusion of over 160 women among the 462 cadets and shared personal anecdotes to highlight the value of discipline and resilience learned through military training.

ZNS Commander Maliti Solocci urged the newly commissioned officers to wear their uniforms with pride, seeing them as a badge of honor that symbolizes their commitment to sacrifice for Mother Zambia.

“As we deploy you, ensure that you provide leadership to your subordinates that inspires them to contribute more to the transformation of your respective units,” Solocci advised.

“You will find personnel who are more experienced than you. Be receptive to advice and quick to learn.”

He emphasized the importance of maintaining high levels of discipline and refraining from any involvement in active politics.

“Respect is a two-way street. If you don’t respect your juniors, they will not respect you,” Solocci warned.

“Always remember to support the government of the day, as loyalty is the hallmark of people in the military.”

He called on the newly graduated officers maintain high levels of discipline and a reaffirm commitment to integrity and accountability in public service.

