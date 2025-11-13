OUR FOCUS ON UNITED FRONT HAS WEAKENED SP… I wish the “rumour” about Muhabi, Chulumanda being UPND moles can go away – MUSUMALI

OUR FOCUS ON UNITED FRONT HAS WEAKENED SP – MUSUMALI

… I wish the “rumour” about Muhabi, Chulumanda being UPND moles can go away





It is visible that our focus on the opposition United Front has weakened us, Socialist Party (SP) general secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali has lamented.





Responding to a Daily Revelation query to the effect things were not well in the opposition United Front, comprising of the SP, Zambia We Want (ZWW), United Liberal Party (ULP), among others, and that SP was even contemplating pulling out based on fears that the ruling UPND had infiltrated the grouping through ZWW secretary general Muhabi Lungu and his colleague George Chulumanda, Dr Musumali described the situation as tricky and difficult.



In an interview yesterday, Dr Musumali said SP had been receiving a lot of “rumours” from people warning them to



