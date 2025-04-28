OUR HEROES: Remembering the Heroes: The Gabon Air Disaster of April 27, 1993



By Kamphembele Ngulube



Today marks a somber anniversary for Zambia as we remember the Gabon Air Disaster that took place on April 27, 1993. I was only 19 years old in my second year at UNZA. I remember this sad day quite vividly.



A military DHC-5 Buffalo aircraft carrying the Zambian national football team crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Libreville, Gabon. Tragically, there were no survivors.



The team was en route to Senegal for a crucial World Cup qualifying match. The disaster claimed the lives of 30 people, including 18 players, coaching staff, and officials. Among the fallen were some of Zambia’s brightest football talents and beloved national figures, including:



Players:



• Efford Chabala (Goalkeeper)

• John Soko (Defender)

• Whiteson Changwe (Defender)

• Robert Watiyakeni (Defender)

• Eston Mulenga (Midfielder)

• Derby Makinka (Midfielder)

• Kelvin “Malaza” Mutale (Striker)

• Timothy Mwitwa (Striker)

• Moses Masuwa (Striker)



Coaching Staff:



• Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu

• Alex Chola

• Wilson Mtonga (Team Doctor)



Officials and Others:



• Michael Mwape (FAZ Chairman)

• Nelson Zimba (Public Servant)

• Joseph Bwalya Salim (Journalist)



The Gabon Air Disaster remains one of the darkest days in Zambia’s sporting history. It is a painful reminder of both the fragility of life and the sacrifices made in pursuit of national pride. The memories of those lost continue to live on, and their contributions to Zambian football are forever etched in the heart of the nation.



Today, we honor their legacy, cherishing the dreams they carried and the inspiration they left behind.