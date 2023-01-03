Our political leaders should grow up – Vernon Mwaanga

Our political leaders should grow up – VJ

By Fanny Kalonda

VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga has urged political leaders to grow up and learn to put the country first.

In his end of year message, Mwaanga said political leaders should discipline their tongues and appreciate the need to communicate in a responsible manner.

“Our political leaders should grow up and learn to put Zambia first. They should discipline their tongues and appreciate the need to communicate in a responsible manner. There will always be honest differences but these should be addressed in sober and respectful manner,” he said. “This country belongs to all of us and we must all work together to find solutions to our people’s problems. Generational changes take place all over the world. Let us give hope to our people as we collectively take our country forward.”

Mwaanga stressed that responsible leadership is necessary as a foundation for the country to achieve greatness.

He added that since the year has ended, it is important to reflect on last year and expectations for this year.

“Responsible leadership is required and necessary so that future generations can say that we laid a firm foundation for our country to achieve greatness. I wish all the people of Zambia, a happy and richly rewarding New Year,” he said. “As we say farewell to 2022, it is important to reflect on 2022 and our hopes and expectations for 2023. I congratulate President Hakainde Hichilema and his government for all the stupendous efforts they have made to revive the economy, restructure debt, abolish the death penalty, among many other measures.”

Mwaanga said problems inherited in August 2021 were far worse than what the UPND expected.

He said although many positive measures have been taken, more remains to be done.

And Mwaanga said the experience farmers went through over the Farmer Input Support Programme should not have taken place.

“There can be no denying the fact that the problems they inherited in August, 2021 were far worse than what they expected. Government is a very complex system more than many people can ever imagine. Many positive measures have been taken in a number of key areas. Citizens are enjoying the fresh air they are now breathing,” noted Mwaanga. “More, and I mean much more remains to be done. The experience our farmers went through with regard to fertiliser distribution should not have taken this route. It is my hope and prayer that this unwelcome situation should not be repeated [this] year and beyond. Fertiliser tenders should be awarded to companies with a proven record of good performance. Our farmers have had a very proud record of performance in the past. This has resulted in food security for our country.”