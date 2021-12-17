OUR REPUTATION IS GROWING POSITIVELY ON THE WORLD STAGE

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a United States Government Agency, on 15 December, 2021, selected Zambia as being eligible to develop a five (5) year grant program (Compact). This will be Zambia’s second Compact, following the expiry of the first one in November, 2018.

The first Compact (see notes below) focused on rehabilitating Lusaka’s core water system, expanding water supply and sewage networks, and improving the City’s drainage backbone. Progress was made with 24.8km length of drainages completed, 330 km length of water distribution network completed, and 92km total length of core water pipes replaced.

Today, let me take this opportunity to join #President #Hakainde #Hichilema in thanking the Board of MCC for selecting Zambia for the development of a second grant (Compact). The new Compact will definitely supplement the Government’s efforts in delivering development to citizens.

Several weeks ago, I accompanied our President to the United States of America for the #UN General Assembly (UNGA). On the sidelines of the #UNGA, the President led us in talks with the Millennium Challenge Corporation at a meeting held in Washington, DC.

Wednesday’s positive decision by MCC is, therefore, an affirmation of the productive nature of our #Washington engagement. We will soon have a new Compact; a clear demonstration of the excellent partnership that exists between the Governments of the Republic of Zambia, and the United States of America. MCC’s decision to select #Zambia as being eligible to develop a new Compact, is also a great sign of Zambia’s growing positive reputation on the world stage. We will keep building on these positive sentiments, through partnerships based on trust, cordiality, and mutual interests.

We are aware that the governance standards of #MCC are rigorous. Often, the set yardsticks are also the basis on which MCC’s commitment to deliver sustainable economic growth, and help reduce poverty throughout the entire lifecycle of its #investments, is weighted. Therefore, it is encouraging that Zambia was selected for the second Compact because the new dawn Government has demonstrated commitment to #democratic #governance, investing in people, and pursuing #economic #freedom.

MCC investments are targeted at addressing constraints to economic #growth. Therefore, the Zambian Government will be expected to facilitate a constraints analysis process to identify factors hindering growth in the country. The outcome will form the basis for the selection of #projects and activities to be included in the second Compact agreement between the Government of Zambia and MCC.

We are looking forward to working with MCC to develop programs that will achieve our common developmental goals.

Dr. #Situmbeko #Musokotwane, MP

MINISTER OF #FINANCE AND NATIONAL #PLANNING

NOTES:

Recent compacts signed between MCC and other eligible countries have ranged from about US$330-$500 million.

Zambia’s first compact was for an amount of approximately US$350 million. The specific projects that were completed included:

 Rehabilitation of Kafue Water Works. Intake and high lift pumps were replaced;

 Rehabilitation of ten (10) water distribution centers;

 Construction of the Chelston reservoir, and sealing of old reservoirs;

 Rehabilitation of the Kaunda Square Waste Stabilisation Ponds;

 Water supply distribution network to Kwamwena/Ndeke/Vorna Valley Residential Areas;

 Improving and upgrading the bombay drainage; and,

 Construction of the Mazyopa drain at the tail end of the Bombay drain.