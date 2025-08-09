OUR STATEMENT ON THE SA ECL REPATRIATION COURT JUDGEMENT – Dr Nevers  Mumba

Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba writes…



OUR STATEMENT ON THE SA ECL REPATRIATION COURT JUDGEMENT



We share in the pain and deep grief of the Lungu family. We know that in the short term, the court’s decision may seem painful, But it serves a noble goal in the long-term, an aspiration which shall preserve the legacy of the former President.





While this judgment, of the South African court, which has sought to uphold the dignity and protocol of the office of the President of Zambia comes amidst much tension and emotion, the ruling has preserved the ideals that govern us as a people, ensuring that President Edgar Changwa Lungu’s legacy remains accessible to his family, the very ordinary people of Zambia over whom he precided, his wider Patriotic Front family, and the future generations to come.





This decision also upholds the preservation of Zambia’s Presidential Order as maintained at Embassy Park, without any interruption, and ensures that his final resting place will be in accordance with our established national customs and protocols.





As we move forward, I urge every Zambian to come together and focus on one thing and one thing only: to put to rest the man who held office as President of the Republic of Zambia for seven years in respect and dignity.

During this time, let us spare each other any unnecessary, contentious and divissive matters. For those with the need to do so, they will have an opportunity to have those matters looked into and debated weeks, months, and even years after the burial is done, in line with our ‘isambo lya mfwa’ tradition.





Let us all come together and give President Edgar Changwa Lungu the dignity and respect he deserves in his final moments.



RIP President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.