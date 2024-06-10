OUR VIEW ON SECRETARY TO THE CABINET’S PRONOUNCEMENTS-Fred M’membe

OUR VIEW ON SECRETARY TO THE CABINET’S PRONOUNCEMENTS

Mr. Patrick Kangwa, Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Public Service in Zambia, spoke to civil servants on Friday about national unity. However, how can he speak about national unity when, as of March this year, 414 civil servants from provinces outside of Zambezi were sent home? In the Ministry of Science and Technology, all directors have been placed in holding positions at the Public Service Management Division and replaced with individuals from predominantly one ethnic group.

Additionally, concerns about ethnic representation extend across various government institutions, including:

– Bank of Zambia

– National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA)

– Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board

– Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA)

– National AIDS Council

– Emoluments Commission

– Civil Service Commission

– Local Government Service Commission

– Teaching Service Commission

– Correctional Service Commission

– Zambia Bureau of Standards

– Pension and Insurance Authority (PIA)

– Zambia Airports Corporation Limited

– Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

– ZESCO

– National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA)

– Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)

– Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH)

– Zambia Development Agency (ZDA)

– Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA)

– Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO)

– Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia

– Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA)

– Zambia Tourism Agency

These issues highlight significant disparities in the distribution of civil service positions and question the government’s commitment to genuine national unity as well as the application of national values and principles, as mandated by Article 8 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

On the point that recruitment in the public service should be based on competence. Can the Secretary to the Cabinet say with a clear conscience that recruitments since August 2021 have been based on competence? This nation has witnessed promotions and recruitments driven by patronage rather than merit. For instance, how did a well-known UPND cadre from the UK, Larry Mweetwa, skip three positions to become a Director in the Ministry of Science and Technology just six months after being employed in the civil service? Mweetwa’s case is not an isolated one, there are many other similar cases of this nature.

The prevailing tribalism and regionalism in recruitments and promotions are unprecedented in the country’s history.

Moreover, the Secretary to the Cabinet mentioned that all Service Commissions and Permanent Secretaries should epitomise national unity. How is that possible when they are responsible for sending home competent civil servants, resulting in an incompetent civil service in government and a competent civil service at home receiving a free salary? This situation not only wastes public resources but also erodes public trust in the government’s ability to foster a truly unified and effective public service. How can you sacrifice experience and competence for tribal or regional preferences?

Supporting enterprise by holding workshops at various lodges, hotels, and conference centres is beneficial for the Zambian economy because the government is the largest buyer of goods and services. This approach not only helps to stimulate local businesses and create jobs but also promotes the hospitality and service industries, which are crucial for economic growth. By utilizing these facilities, the government can ensure that its spending directly contributes to the prosperity of local enterprises and the overall economy.

Therefore, the call by the Secretary to the Cabinet to stop holding workshops outside the office will harm small and medium enterprises. The government, as the largest buyer of goods and services, plays a crucial role in supporting local businesses. Workshops held at lodges, hotels, and conference centres stimulate the economy by providing vital revenue streams for these enterprises. Ending this practice abruptly would significantly impact their financial health and broader economic growth.

Secondly, most of these ministries were designed a long time ago for a different world. They don’t have sufficient space for various departments to conduct workshops concurrently. This call is practically impossible.

Thirdly, our civil servants, especially those in mainstream government, are poorly paid. Workshops come with some incentives that help empower them financially. If this practice is stopped without increasing their salaries, the Secretary to the Cabinet is pushing them into very serious financial hardships while the President, Ministers and Permanent Secretaries continues to earn allowances from their endless trips. In such a situation, it is those who have more who should be asked to sacrifice, not those who have less.

We also know that the directive that all ministries should procure alternative energy sources to mitigate the impact of load shedding is a well-calculated move by some senior government officials to make money. These officials are influencing procurement decisions to benefit specific suppliers.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party