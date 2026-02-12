OURS IS TO IMPROVE THE LIVING CONDITIONS OF ZAMBIANS – NJOBVU

… urges Zambians to get involved in the development of the country.

LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)

DEMOCRATIC Union party president Anthony Ackim Njobvu has called on Zambians to be part and parcel of the development agenda of the country.

Speaking when he featured on ‘ Sky Forum’ this evening, Mr. Njobvu said his party’s agenda after the August general elections is to improve the lives of Zambians and not engaging in politicking.

He said currently the country does not appear to be doing well interms of development.

“Ours is to improve the living conditions of the people and not engaging in politicking. We don’t appear to be doing the best as we should. As zambians after every general election we have the duty to contribute to development of the country and not politic throughout. I think Zambians have possesed a bit of business skills and should be able to do well,” Mr. Njobvu said.

And Mr. Njobvu said it it unfair for the UPND and its sympathizers to label every Zambian who is not working as being lazy.

He said job opportunities should be made available for everyone instead of the select few.

“We need youths to be available at the table where resources are being distributed. We need to create meaningful employment for everyone and not the select few, because everyone is feeling the bad economic impact under the UPND, ” He said.

Meanwhile Mr. Njobvu said the delimitation process is ill timed and will cost the treasury alot of national resources.

He said having a huge number of members of parliament will be costly adding that government should have instead prioritised increasing the Constituency Development Fund.

” This will have a huge cost burden to the country. Already we have failed to sustain the Constituency Development Fund with the current number of members of parliament,” He said.