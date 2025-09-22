OUTBURST OF NAKONDE DC ON TEACHERS:



We don’t support beer drinking while working, however, how you address teachers matters.



We are not going to allow Teachers to be addressed as if they are your workers at your farm.



Language appropriacy when addressing civil servants in general is very important.

The same teachers you are disrespecting made you to have that opportunity you’re abusing now.





Truth be told, the DC no matter how powerful you may be, you have no mandate to fire a teacher. Teachers belong to a service commission and terms and conditions of service stipulate how and when firing of a teacher can take place.





Teachers are going through a lot and please we are not going to allow unwarranted OUTBURST to frustrate teachers further.





Bwana DC, if you have any issue with a teacher in Nakonde, please resolve your issue with that teacher without dragging the entire teaching fraternity into disrupt.





In any case, is that the best platform you can address issues affecting teachers in your District? Channels of communications are well tabulated and following the decorum is of essence.





My humble appeal to Nakonde DC is, please take time to fully appreciate your job description. Next time you address the public in that manner, please as teachers we refuse to be addressed like your farm workers. We are civil servants and we deserve to be respected.





Starting tomorrow, we shall embark on appreciating your qualifications, your previous employment and your experience in the public civil.



Teachers you are addressing like your children are even more qualified than you but thank God the President appointed you to save people with dignity and not with arrogance.



We shall publish your qualifications and your previous work experience soon.



Godwin Maseka



Concerned union leader.



source : Chete Fm