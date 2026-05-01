OUTGOING U.S. ENVOY DENIES AID-FOR-MINERALS CLAIMS AS MULAMBO HAIMBE SEEKS CLARIFICATION





By Josphat Mbewe and Joseph Kaputula



Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales has dismissed allegations that the United States might withhold critical life-saving health assistance from Zambia if it is not granted access to mineral resources, calling the claims false and disgusting.





Speaking during his farewell reception in Lusaka last evening, Mr. Gonzales stated that since October 2025, after reviewing assistance programs, the U.S. resumed over 400 million U.S dollars of support including over 75 million U.S dollars in medication.





Mr. Gonzales however accused successive Zambian governments of failing to build robust health systems, arguing that the U.S. has been left to pay for healthcare while officials diverted government funds for personal gain.





He further expressed concern that donor support could be at risk without significant reforms, citing corruption, weak accountability mechanisms and limited government engagement as key concerns.





Mr. Gonzales also stated that Zambia loses over 5 billion U.S dollars annually to illicit financial flows directed toward East Asia, money that could have funded healthcare, education, social services and development.





Despite these concerns, Mr. Gonzales reaffirmed the U.S.’s continued support for the Zambian people by redoubling access to antiretroviral drugs to ensure that no child is born HIV-positive.



Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe says his ministry will, at the moment, not give an official response to concerns raised by Mr. Gonzales, as the ministry is yet to seek clarity from the us embassy on whether the concerns were the official position of the us or the ambassador’s personal opinion.

Speaking when he featured on the Friday edition of “Let The People Talk program” on Phoenix FM, Mr. Haimbe noted that the concerns were raised at a farewell event where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not officially represented, noting that this has necessitated further engagement with the U.S. embassy to establish the context in which the remarks were made.





Mr. Haimbe also expressed concern over instances in which the U.S. envoy allegedly bypassed established diplomatic protocol by raising certain issues directly, without first engaging the ministry through formal channels.



PHOENIX NEWS