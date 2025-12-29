Outrage as video of children drinking alcohol sparks investigation



A viral video showing young children from the Eastern Cape province consuming alcohol in the presence of adults has triggered shock and condemnation across South Africa, with the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development launching a formal investigation.





Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta described the footage in which children believed to be between six and 12 years old drink from bottles while elderly people look on as deeply disturbing and unacceptable.





She emphasised that the safety and welfare of children must be a priority, especially during festive periods when substance abuse risks increase.





Fanta said social workers have been deployed to identify those responsible and to assess the circumstances surrounding the video’s origin.





The department aims to safeguard the affected children and ensure appropriate interventions are implemented.





Authorities have appealed to community members with information about the incident to come forward, saying such cooperation is vital in protecting vulnerable children.





Fanta warned that exposing minors to alcohol not only jeopardises their health and development, but could also have legal consequences for responsible adults.





The incident has reignited broader concerns about child protection and the role of caregivers in preventing underage drinking, a problem that authorities say needs urgent, collective action.