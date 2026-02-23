OUTRAGE IN QUAKERTOWN: POLICE CHIEF ACCUSED OF CHOKEHOLD ON TEEN AT ICE PROTEST





Shockwaves are rippling through Quakertown after Police Chief Scott McElree was allegedly caught on camera placing a teenage girl in a chokehold during an anti-ICE protest.





The incident reportedly unfolded while McElree was in plainclothes and not wearing a police uniform. The teen’s alleged “offense”? Taking part in a demonstration and exercising her right to free speech.





Local journalists say they identified the police chief through photos, video footage, and eyewitness accounts from the scene. Despite mounting questions and public backlash, McElree has so far declined to comment.





The footage has ignited fierce debate in the community, with critics calling it a disturbing display of excessive force and a potential abuse of authority. As pressure builds, residents are demanding answers and accountability.