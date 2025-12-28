

OUTRAGE IN WASHINGTON: SOMALIA TO LEAD UN SECURITY COUNCIL AS U.S. CRITICS QUESTION GLOBAL CREDIBILITY





There is growing anger and disbelief among many Americans after it emerged that Somalia will assume the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council on January 1. The reaction has been fierce, with critics arguing that the move exposes deep contradictions within the UN system.





The UN Security Council presidency is a ceremonial, month-long role that rotates among the 15 member states, including the five permanent powers. While the position does not grant Somalia control over global security decisions, it sets the agenda, chairs meetings, and represents the Council publicly—a symbolic role many feel should reflect stability and authority.





WHY SOMALIA IS BEING CRITICIZED



Somalia has struggled for decades with:



Weak central governance



Persistent attacks by the extremist group Al-Shabaab



Heavy reliance on African Union forces and international partners for internal security





Limited control over parts of its own territory



Critics argue that a country still fighting to secure its capital and borders lacks the moral and institutional authority to preside over a global body responsible for international peace and security.





THE OTHER SIDE OF THE ARGUMENT



Supporters of Somalia’s role counter that:



Somalia is a UN member state in good standing



The presidency is procedural, not executive





Excluding fragile states would undermine the UN’s principle of equality among nations



Somalia’s presence highlights the need for global cooperation rather than isolation



They argue that global institutions should help stabilize struggling nations, not permanently sideline them.





WHAT DONALD TRUMP HAS SAID IN THE PAST



U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly cited Somalia as an example of a “failed state” when criticizing U.S. foreign policy and international organizations. During his presidency, Somalia is ncluded in U.S. travel restrictions, justified by the administration on security grounds.





Trump has also openly questioned the value of the United Nations, arguing that the U.S. pays disproportionately while having its interests undermined. In recent years, his supporters have revived calls for the U.S. to withdraw from or radically reform the UN, pointing to decisions like Somalia’s Security Council presidency as proof that the institution is “out of touch with reality.”





WHY THIS MATTERS



The backlash is not really about Somalia alone. It reflects:



Growing American skepticism toward global institutions



Frustration over perceived double standards at the UN





A wider debate about whether symbolic equality should outweigh practical capability in global leadership



For many critics, Somalia chairing the Security Council—even briefly—symbolizes a broken system where symbolism matters more than substance.





Whether seen as an insult to global security or a necessary expression of international inclusivity, Somalia’s upcoming role has reignited a serious debate about the future, credibility, and purpose of the United Nations itself.