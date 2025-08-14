OVER 1.3 MILLION ZAMBIANS BENEFIT FROM SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER



Government has announced that over 1.3 million Zambians are currently benefiting from the Social Cash Transfer programme.





Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba disclosed the development, describing it as a major milestone—especially considering that only 4,600 individuals were beneficiaries in 2021





Mrs. Mwamba made the remarks in Kasama during a courtesy call on Northern Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Mpundu.





Earlier, Mr. Mpundu informed the Minister about the shortage of vehicles under the Department of Social Welfare in Northern Province. He also highlighted that 500 people living with disabilities in the province are in need of wheelchairs.





In response, Mrs. Mwamba assured that her ministry will soon deploy vehicles to support the Social Welfare Department in Northern Province.





She further announced that the province will soon receive 100 wheelchairs to assist people living with disabilities.





Later, Mrs. Mwamba flagged off a vehicle assigned to Social Welfare duties in Nsama District, Northern Province.



