OVER 1.6 MILLION CAPTURED AS ECZ PUSHES FOR MORE VOTERS DURING EXTENDED REGISTRATION PERIOD





By: Augustine Kapambwe



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is optimistic that the 15-day extension of the voter registration exercise will help underperforming regions improve their figures, as the Copperbelt Province continues to lead in new registrations.





ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga disclosed that as of November 11, the Commission had captured a total of 1,639,457 entries. Of these, 758,259 were new registrations, while 801,198 were updates — including replacements for lost or damaged voter cards, corrections, and polling station transfers.





Ms. Luhanga noted that Copperbelt Province has consistently recorded the highest number of new registrations across all phases of the exercise, a trend attributed to its large population and high voter turnout. Of the new registrants, 405,805 are female and 352,446 are male.





In contrast, Muchinga Province recorded the lowest figures, which the Commission attributes to population size rather than performance.





To ensure broader participation, Ms. Luhanga said the ECZ has deployed voter education facilitators in every ward, particularly targeting remote and hard-to-reach areas.

