OVER 13 ARRESTED AFTER CHINGOLA RIOT DURING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S VISIT



By Joseph Kaputula



Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has disclosed that more than 13 people have so far been arrested in connection with the riotous behavior that occurred on Saturday in Chingola district on the Copperbelt.





President Hakainde Hichilema was on Saturday forced to cut short his address to marketeers at Chiwempala grounds in Chingola after some agitated residents began throwing stones during his speech.





Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Mwiimbu says the suspects will be charged in accordance with law, emphasizing that the Zambia Police Service and other security wings will take decisive action against the perpetrators.





Mr. Mwiimbu has condemned the incident as unacceptable, warning that government will not tolerate acts of lawlessness that endanger public safety.





He has further revealed that security assessments suggest the riotous behavior may have been orchestrated by unknown individuals, whose motives are

yet to be established.





Mr. Mwiimbu has since commended President Hichilema for exercising restraint by directing security personnel not to open fire on the unruly crowd, despite the provocation.



