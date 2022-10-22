Over 155 killed in tribal violence in Sudan’s Blue Nile region

(KHARTOUM)At least 155 people were killed in three villages on the outskirts of the Wad al-Mahi locality on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as a result of a continuing bloody conflict between Hausa and the Berta tribes of Blue Nile.

As of October 6, the inter-communal fighting in the Blue Nile which, started in mid-July, resulted in the deaths of 149 people and the displacement of 64, 800 people.

“155 people were killed as a result of the armed clashes on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to the preliminary statistics,” Wad al-Mahi’s Commissioner Abdelaziz al-Amin, told the Sudan Tribune.

“Most of the victims were killed by live bullets,” he further stressed.

Al-Amin pointed out that the brutal attacks took place on Wednesday night in three villages despite the curfew, ban on gatherings and prohibition on carrying firearms in public.

He described the situation in the region as dangerous and requiring concerted efforts to quell what he called a “sedition”.

The local official added they issued strict instructions to the security and military services to immediately disarm any armed groups and disperse tribal gatherings.

He revealed the evacuation of large numbers of families to Al-Rusyaris and called on the UN and aid groups to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected civilians and displaced people.

Activists posted horrific images on social media of victims, most of whom were burned to death inside their homes, including women, children and the elderly.

For his part, Osman Jano, a Hausa traditional leader, said that the number of dead people is higher than what said Wad Al-Mahi commissioner.

“The victims of the events on Wednesday and Thursday exceed 200, most of them in area 4,” Jano told Sudan Tribune.

“What has happened over the past two days is genocide and ethnic cleansing, Berta groups have used heavy weapons and some are carrying machetes,” he added.

The tribal leader added that a large number of victims were slaughtered and others burned inside homes and pointed an accusing finger at the region governor saying he is still unable to control the situation.

UN censures ban on movement

The UN Humanitarian coordinator Eddie Rowe issued a statement on Wednesday saying that “At least 1,200 people have been displaced and an unconfirmed 170 people have been killed and 327 have been injured”.

Rowe further regretted a decision by the Blue Nile governor prohibiting the movement of civilians using trucks in the Dam towns 1-7 within Wad Al Mahi locality.

“This restriction on freedom of movement prevents people from seeking safety and accessing life-saving services, thereby endangering their right to life,” he said.

The Humanitarian Coordinator reminds all parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, further read the statement.