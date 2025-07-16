Over 20 states sue Trump administration over frozen education funds

A coalition of more than 20 U.S. states has taken legal action against the Trump administration, accusing it of unlawfully freezing billions of dollars in federal education funding that supports after-school care, summer learning, and enrichment programs critical to low-income families.

At the center of the legal battle are programs like those run by the Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA, and public schools that serve over 1.4 million children. Congress had earmarked these funds to support students with academic help and childcare, but the Trump administration has halted disbursement, saying the money must align with its current policy goals.

California is reportedly leading the lawsuit, which contends the freeze violates both the U.S. Constitution and multiple federal laws. With school years restarting as early as late July in several states, the urgency is mounting. Plaintiffs warn that if funding isn’t released immediately, many students, especially those in underserved rural and urban districts, will lose access to essential programs.

In Rhode Island, state officials stepped in with emergency funding to keep summer camps running, like the Boys & Girls Club in East Providence. Darleen Reyes, a single mother and state worker, braved a flash flood to bring her son Aiden to camp. “I wanted to see my friends and not just sit at home,” the eight-year-old said before running off to play.

But the fall semester looks bleak. Without federal intervention, hundreds of after-school programs may shutter within weeks. Sara Leutzinger, spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, warned that “many of our 926 clubs face closure if this funding isn’t restored soon.”

The lawsuit also includes states like North Carolina, where officials say the freeze affects dozens of schools already in session. “To now suggest this money needs review because of someone’s agenda is deeply troubling,” said Maurice “Mo” Green, North Carolina’s superintendent of public education.

Republican educators have joined the outcry. Georgia’s GOP schools superintendent Richard Woods stated, “I deeply believe in fiscal responsibility, but we must also be responsible stewards—releasing funds already approved by Congress and signed by President Trump.”

The freeze impacts federal grants used for mental health services, STEM education, and support for English-language learners. According to analysis from the New America think tank, most of the districts hardest hit are in Republican-led areas.

Trump officials claim the freeze is part of a broader review of “left-wing” initiatives, citing services for undocumented immigrants and LGBTQ+ inclusion efforts. But critics argue this review is unjustified, particularly since Congress already allocated the funds in a bill signed by Trump.

Christy Gleason of Save the Children, which operates rural after-school programs in 41 schools, stressed that the clock is ticking. “It’s not too late to act so the kids who really need this still have it,” she said.

For families like Fernande Berard’s, whose children attend summer camp while she works as a nurse, the uncertainty is overwhelming. “I’d be devastated if this goes away,” she said. Her husband, an Uber driver, would have to reduce hours, and she might have to bring her kids to the rehab center where she works.

And for Reyes, the thought of pulling Aiden out of the program is heartbreaking. Private childcare costs $220 a week, far beyond her reach. Her backup plan is to ask her 14-year-old to babysit, sidelining his dreams of sports and work.

“It’s hard to imagine,” she said, as she watched her son thrive among tutors and friends. “This place helps him grow. Losing it would be a big loss.”