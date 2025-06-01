OVER 3, 000 QUALITY BULLS TO BE AUCTIONED AT THE HH CHOMA FARM THIS SUNDAY



In a bid to improve cattle breeding and the quality of beef, in the surrounding areas and Zambia as a whole, President Hakainde Hichilema will this Sunday, 1st June, 2025 be auctioning over 3, 000 quality bulls at His Choma farm in Southern Province.





The Head of State, who is not only a rancher but a crop farmer, has been one of the major producers of quality beef and bulls in Zambia for many years now.



The auction slated for this Sunday will open at exactly 10:00 hours.





Livestock farming is one of the major sources of self employment and if going by numbers, and each bull costing K30, 000 as a giveaway price as most bulls cost not less than K50, 000, President Hichilema would raise a whooping 90, 000, 000 Kwacha out of his 3, 000 bulls.





The President has, since his young age, been doing extensive Livestock farming and is now calling for diversification into crop farming in the country.





According to researchers, farming is set to be the major producers of billionaires in the next years



Farming is also set to be one of the major sources of jobs, including self-employment.