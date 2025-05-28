OVER 300 DEFECT TO UPND IN MATERO, CITING FREE EDUCATION AND CDF IMPACT





Lusaka, Tuesday, May 28 — Over 300 members of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) and other political parties in Matero Constituency have defected to the United Party for National Development (UPND), praising the government’s development agenda and grassroots-focused policies.





Leading the wave of defections, Clement Mulenga announced his decision to join the UPND, highlighting the positive impact of the government’s free education policy, the cash-for-work programme, and social cash transfer initiatives.





Mr. Mulenga said these programmes were producing tangible changes in communities, especially among vulnerable groups.



“I have seen real change in the lives of ordinary citizens. The free education policy has restored hope in many families, while the CDF projects are transforming our communities. That is why I have made the decision to support the UPND,” Mr Mulenga said.





The defectors were officially welcomed at a ceremony held at the UPND Anderson Kambela Mazoka Party Secretariat in Lusaka.



UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe, who received the new members, described the move as a clear indication of the party’s growing popularity and influence at the grassroots level.





“These defections are a sign that the UPND’s message of development and inclusivity is resonating with the people. We are seeing the fruits of policies that speak directly to people’s daily challenges,” Mr Simuuwe said.





Mr Simuuwe was joined by a team of senior party officials, including UPND Lusaka Provincial Chairperson Angela Muuka, Vice Chairperson Chishala Kabaso, and district and Constituency leaders Ndabila Mwiinga, Doris Bwalya, Regina Phiri, and Judith Banda.





The UPND government has prioritized community development through increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations and expanded access to education and social protection services since taking office.



