OVER 500 NEW MEMBERS JOIN UPND ,CITING CDF AND FREE EDUCATION POLICY AS A MOTIVATION FACTOR

MAMBWE- The United Party for National Development in Mambwe District yesterday, witnessed a boost in its membership when more than five hundred new members from different wards joined the party citing Community Development Fund and Free Education policy as motivation factors.

While UPND members sang and danced to celebrate the boost in their membership, the new members coming from different backgrounds expressed their happiness and commitment to support UPND because its policies ,such as CDF has changed the face of their community while ,they termed free education policy as a household policy.

Ms Joyce Phiri, former PF member told the Falcon , that CDF made her and others change their allegiance to UPND because for the first time, their voices matters as they together discuss which projects to undertake to make their constituency a better place to live.

‘ Go to our Council, you will find the earth moving equipments bought using our CDF because we want our roads done before the onset of the rains, this has never happened, we used to wait for Lusaka people or wait for campaigns to ask for such things.” said Ms Phiri.

Mrs Chibwe who is in her late fifties, said the free education policy has touched her household because all her four children can now access education and this has given her hope that they will have a brighter future.

“ My children are all in school without creating a financial burden, I was struggling but now, I feel relieved , free education has touched my household including my brother and sisters they are so happy for me, “ said Ms Chibwe.

Mr Imenda in his welcoming remarks thanked the new members for supporting UPND because of it’s good policies aimed at making life better.

He appealed to the new members to participate in all party programmes because UPND was working towards empowering communities and creating opportunities for personal growth and community development.

Meanwhile Mr Imenda said he was happy of the efforts made in the implementation of the CDF projects but appealed to the Council to ensure that they work on the roads reported to be impassible during the rain season.

“ One of the Chiefs we visited said he was concerned about roads because they are impassable during rain season, you have shown us the earth moving equipment purchased, work on the roads before the onset of the rains.” Said Mr Imenda.

Credit: UPND MEDIA TEAM